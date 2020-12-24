'Covid-19 does not exist': Pakistani man fined for filing petition over non-existence of virus

A fine of 200,000 Pakistani Rupees (PKR) (USD 1,248) has been imposed on a Pakistani man for claiming the coronavirus pandemic is not "fatal" and the government should not procure its vaccine.

Azhar Abbas filed a petition in Lahore High Court (LHC) and in a hearing said "coronavirus does not exist" and is willing to prove it as well.

"I have filed the petition regarding the non-existence of coronavirus. The virus does not exist. My position must be heard. Coronavirus does not spread by touching or meeting anyone and I am ready to prove it," Azhar was quoted as saying by Pakistan Today.

He also said that the government should not procure Covid-19 vaccines.

LHC on Tuesday imposed the fine on Azhar and warned him of submitting such frivolous petitions in the future.

Azhar, an air-conditioner mechanic, also described Covid-19 as an "international conspiracy" against the Muslim world and said that its symptoms existed for decades and is not a fatal disease.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan asked the petitioner not to beat about the bush and show "medical" evidence that the virus was not real.



The chief justice also noted that the petitioner was trying to create panic and uncertainty among the people and warned him of pursuing similar petitions in future.