Chinese men seen in military uniform in Sri Lanka: Report

Amid Chinese manoeuvres to take control of Sri Lankan infrastructure and Hambantota port, True Ceylon reported on several Chinese men who were spotted engaged in dredging in Hambantota District. As per the report, the military uniforms were similar to Chinese military wear.

According to Sir Lankan law, wearing or even being in possession of a military uniform when not serving in the military is a punishable offense.

Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka, a war veteran and former Army Commander and MP has openly alleged that the Chinese military personnel were operating at the site.

"Many in the present government have links with wealthy businessmen in China, therefore, it is clear how decisions are made," he said. He was quoted by ANI.

In regard to the Chinese personnel seen dredging a tank, they were clad in Chinese military uniforms, which is against the law. The Chinese embassy dismissed the allegations and cited it was common to wear such clothing. Even in Pakistan, China has deployed many `companies` to safeguard China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The opposition party had questioned the presence of foreigners in clothing similar to the Chinese military uniform.

Furthermore, the dredging had commenced without the permit obtained from Sri Lanka`s Department of Archeology.

The practice was called out to halt as soon as the footage aired, as the country is sensitive in preserving ancient ruins.

Cabinet spokesman Minister Keheliya Rambukwella dismissed concerns of possible Chinese military presence in Sri Lanka, claiming on June 29 that the outfits worn by the Chinese workers were similar to overalls worn by Sri Lankan workers at local automobile workshops.

At the weekly cabinet press briefing on Tuesday, Minister Rambukwella further said that if the archaeology act has been violated, there are laws that Sri Lanka can resort to.

"We strongly reject that we were silent and cowardly about the incident," he told reporters. He was quoted by ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)