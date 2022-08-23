Central Afghanistan flash floods: At least 20 dead, more than 35 injured

A disaster management official reported on Monday that at least 20 people have died in flash floods in central Afghanistan over the past 48 hours and that heavy rain has also destroyed thousands of homes and damaged agricultural land.

This year, the nation has seen numerous natural disasters, including severe drought and a devastating earthquake that left over 1,000 people dead in June.

Flooding in Logar province has resulted in 20 fatalities and 35 injuries, according to Mohammad Nassim Haqqani, spokesman for Afghanistan's disaster management agency.

Unofficial reports put the toll much higher.

The country's new Taliban-led administration has struggled to respond to the calamities and has requested help.

In a video message shared on social media, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban leadership, pleaded with the international community, particularly Islamic nations and humanitarian organisations, to provide immediate assistance to the victims.

While international aid organisations have been offering support for months, they have cautioned that they need more access to resources and financing to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe that would leave people homeless and without access to shelter or clean water.

