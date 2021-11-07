Bowing down? Pakistan PM Imran Khan approves TLP's de-proscription

In what can be regarded as bowing down to a banned outfit, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday approved the revocation of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan's (TLP's) proscribed status in a submission to his cabinet through a summary.

After days of violent protests by the group's members across the country in April this year, the government had banned the TLP under the anti-terror law.

On April 29, the TLP had made a request to the Punjab government for its de-proscription, according to the Ministry of Interior's summary.

A prescription review committee (PRC) was then formed to deliberate on the matter. It gave the conclusion that the government's decision to declare the TLP a proscribed outfit was "based on merit". The summary said after recalling the whole episode. The views of the law ministry were also taken in the matter, it added.

As per the summary, "In view of the commitment and assurance given by the organisation" as well as "keeping in view the larger national interest", the provincial cabinet has asked the federal government to consider de-proscription of the TLP.

"The prime minister has been pleased to accord permission for submission of the instant summary to the cabinet through circulation under Rule 17 (1)(b) of the Rules of Business, 1973," the summary stated, adding that "the approval of the cabinet is [now] solicited to de-proscribe the TLP under [...] Anti-Terrorism Act ,1997 on the recommendation of the Punjab government."

