Bill Gates speaks to Qamar Javed Bajwa, lauds Pakistani Army for supporting polio drive

Bill Gates had a telephonic conversation with Pakistani General Qamar Javed Bajwa and lauded the country's army for supporting the drive to eradicate polio.

Assuring him of continued full cooperation for polio-free Pakistan, Bajwa appreciated the efforts made by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) towards this noble cause.

The Pakistani Army has ensured proper reach and coverage of polio campaigns through the involvement of community leaders.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to eradicate polio from the country, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also discussed the ongoing public health and social sector programmes supported by BMGF in Pakistan in April.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to further solidifying its fruitful partnership with the foundation in all prevailing areas of work, the prime minister underscored that Pakistan deeply valued its cooperation with BMGF.

Acknowledging the positive progress made by the foundation, Gates vowed continued support to Pakistan for ensuring that no child was at risk of paralysis due to poliovirus.

After a 21-month-old boy was confirmed to have contracted the ailment, Pakistan's 12th case of wild poliovirus was reported in North Waziristan last month.

Hailing from the Mir Ali district, the child had an onset of paralysis in the right leg on June 18 according to the Pakistan National Polio Laboratory at the National Institute of Health.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION's live TV here: