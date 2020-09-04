Bangladesh likely to further extend suspension of Khaleda Zia's prison term

Bangladesh Government is likely to extend suspension of the prison term of former premier Khaleda Zia by another six months. Family of Khaleda Zia, who is now the main opposition leader in the country, requested suspension of prison term for her medical treatment.

Khaleda Zia has been serving 17-year term but has been out of the jail for last six months. The six-month suspension currently in effect will end on September 24.

Zia's family had filed a plea with the government on August 25 for further suspension of the prison sentence.

Bangladesh law ministry spokesman told PTI that it had cleared the fresh proposal.

The official added that the fresh proposal had come from the home ministry and that it would now be forwarded to Bangladesh Primie Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Zia served thrice as the premier since 1991. Her party was routed in the 2018 election, bagging only six seats in 300-seat Parliament.

Her conviction on "moral turpitude" charges barred her from contesting the polls.

She was sent to jail in February 2018 by a local court on charges of embezzling foreign donations meant for an orphanage, named after her slain husband and president Ziaur Rehman, during her premiership between 2001 and 2006.

Rehman, a military ruler-turned-politician, was the founder of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

She was convicted in another corruption case later the same year, though her party claims both cases are politically motivated.



