Bangladesh imposes 7 day nationwide lockdown amid coronavirus surge

Amid surging coronavirus cases, Bangladesh, a South Asian country, has decided to impose a seven-day nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

The announcement was made by the Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader during a media briefing. Lockdown will be initiated from Monday.

“Every office and court will be closed during this lockdown but industries and mills will continue their operation on rotation,” state minister for public administration, Farhad Hossain was quoted by Dhaka Tribune.

When asked why will the mills be operational, Hossain said, "If we close the mills then the workers may have to leave their workstations and head for home."

The South Asian country recorded the highest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by recording 5,358 infections on Wednesday. The situation has not gotten better since then.

Considering the same, the government had also issued a directive imposing restrictions on public gatherings in areas with high infections.

These restrictions have also been imposed on political and religious gatherings. In addition to this, the buses are only allowed to accommodate 50 per cent of the seating capacity with required safety measures.