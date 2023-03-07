Bangladesh: At least 11 killed, over 100 injured after explosion rocks Dhaka's Gulistan area

An explosion in the Bangladesh capital Dhaka's Gulistan area on Tuesday claimed the lives of eleven people, while over a hundred people are reported to be injured. The rescue teams have rushed to the spot to recover people trapped under the rubble.

Among the injured are the passengers of a local bus which was standing right next to the building where the blast was reported. The nature of the blast, whether spontaneous or a pre-planned terror attack, is not clear yet.

Several pedestrians were injured too.

Due to a heavy toll of injured persons, Dhaka Medical College is reportedly struggling to cope up with the pressure of the incoming victims.

More nurses and doctors have been sent to Dhaka Medical College to treat patients.

Officials were also reported to be requesting locals to come forward to donate blood due to the sudden need for new blood units that emerged due to the massive blood loss of the victims of the explosion.

