Bangladesh allows stage III trial of China's COVID-19 vaccine

As Bangladesh reopened its economy amid an increase in the coronavirus cases, the Bangladesh government has now approved the third-phase trial of a potential coronavirus vaccine.

The vaccine has been developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd. China, a new ally of Bangladesh, has been looking for volunteers for the vaccine trial outside of China, reported Bangladesh’s national technical advisory committee to tackle COVID-19.

There will be 4,200 volunteers for this trial and half of them will be vaccinated.

The trial will begin next month and will be conducted by the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (ICDDR,B).

“We have given ethical permission for the trial after reviewing the research protocol,” Mahmood Uz Jahan, director of the Bangladesh Medical Research Council (BMRC) said.

Seven hospitals in the capital city of Bangladesh, Dhaka, have been finalised to conduct this trial on the selected volunteers.

Experts believe that the densely-populated country Bangladesh is participating in this trial study with an expectation of scoring a priority in delivering of the vaccine, if the trial is successful.

Bangladesh has more than 204,525 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,618 deaths.