Bangladesh 50th Anniversary: PM Modi meets leaders, Mukhtijoddhas; pays homage to martyrs in Bangladesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with several community leaders, including representatives of minorities in Bangladesh, mukhtijoddhas, friends of India and youth icons on the first day of his 2-day visit to Bangladesh.

The Prime Minister received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora as he marks his first foreign visit since the COVID-19 outbreak. Soon after he arrived in Dhaka, he visited the National Martyrs` Memorial (Jatiyo Sriti Shoudho), the National monument of Bangladesh to pay tributes to the valour and the sacrifice of those who gave their lives in the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971. He also planted a sapling of Arjun tree at the memorial premises and signed the visitor`s book in the monument, MEA informed.

"I pay my heartfelt tribute to the patriotic martyrs of Bangladesh, whose glorious sacrifices enabled the birth of this great nation. May every visitor to this revered ground honour the sacred memory of the millions who were slain but not silenced," PM Modi wrote in the visitors' book.

"Their valour will continue to inspire future generations to fight injustice and defend the cause of righteousness. On behalf of the people of India, I pray that the eternal flame at Savar remains a lasting reminder of the noble victory of truth and courage over deceit and oppression," he further wrote.

Army bugles played the Last Post as the Bangladesh national flag was ceremonially hoisted at half-mast as Prime Minister Modi stood in solemn silence in front of the memorial as a mark of respect to the martyrs after placing a wreath.

Designed by Syed Mainul Hossain, the memorial at Savar, about 35 km north-west of Dhaka, comprises seven pairs of triangular-shaped walls -- each representing a significant chapter in Bangladesh's history, including the 1952 'Bhasha Andolan' (Language Movement) -- through which Bangladesh became an independent nation from Pakistan.

On reaching the memorial, Modi planted a sapling of the Arjuna tree "to commemorate sacrifices of the patriotic martyrs of Bangladesh", the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) tweeted.

"This sapling has been planted as a mark of respect for the valorous martyrs of Bangladesh," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

The Prime Minister had arrived at the Dhaka airport earlier today for his two-day visit to Bangladesh. He received a warm welcome from his counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

PM Modi's visit comes as Bangladesh is celebrating its 50th independence day and the centennial birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

He will later call on Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid during the visit and will hold restricted delegation-level talks with his counterpart Hasina.

(With inputs from agencies)