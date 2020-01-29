Another faux pas? When Pakistan PM Imran Khan likened nurses to 'hoors'

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan raked a controversy again by likening hospital nurses to "hoors" (fairies).

The incident was just a few days back when Khan was speaking at a fundraiser event on Tuesday for the Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital in Karachi, Pakistan.

As Khan recalled the event wherein he suffered a fatal fall a few years back, he said how he received an injection which not only relieved his pain but made him hallucinate.

He said the after-effects of the medicine was such that the nurses at the hospital looked like "hoors" to him.

Also read: WION Edit - Pakistan's minority report

Pak prime minister's faux pas has ignited a flurry of critical comments with many taking to Twitter and slamming the PTI chief.

This is not the first time when Khan has come under the scanner for his comments.

Also read: Pakistan PM Imran Khan to get salary hike? Cabinet to hold meeting

Earlier, Khan had blamed Hollywood and Bollywood for divorces in Pakistan.

Once while speaking on Kashmir, Khan claimed the support of 58 nations at the UN Human Rights Council when the UNHRC has just 47 members.



