Ahead of trust vote, Nepalese PM Oli urges leaders not to take ‘undesirable’ step against party

Ahead of the vote of confidence on Monday, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has urged all the CPN-UML leaders to come and cast their vote tomorrow in the Parliament and to not take any ‘undesirable’ step against the party.

In a statement, the PM said, recently ’harmful attempts’ have been made against the party.

“Many harmful attempts have been made like crossing the floor in parliament, registering a vote of no-confidence and resigning by the lawmakers of the ruling party. These tendencies are harmful and are by no means appropriate,” Oli said in a statement.

He encouraged the leaders to further strengthen the party.

“As a party president, I urge everyone to not indulge in such activities. We have made this party. I am confident that leaders and cadres of this party will not harm their party,” the statement added.

The House of Representatives will decide the fate of Oli if he continues to reign or loses power.

The Maoist Centre has a total of 49 lawmakers, Nepali Congress has 61 and the Samajbadi Party has 31 in the lower house. Since the ruling CPN-UML has a total of 121 lawmakers, Prime Minister Oli is short of 15 lawmakers to save his government in the 275-member House.