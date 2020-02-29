Afghanistan's future in the balance as US, Taliban set to sign historic peace deal

A few hours from now, a major peace deal will be signed in Doha between representatives of America and the Taliban.

The peace agreement will pave the way for the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan.

American soldiers have been in the country fighting against the Taliban for the last 18 years.

Ahead of the signing, the Taliban had agreed to implement a "Reduction in violence" which began on February 22 as a Confidence Building Measure (CBM), something that assured the Americans that the Taliban are willing to sign the deal.

However, experts believe that this agreement in no way will kickstart an era of peace in Afghanistan.

America will make a big deal out of this agreement as it is election season in the United States, the added.

US President Donald Trump, who is fighting to be re-elected this year, will claim that he kept his promise of getting American troops out of Afghanistan.

The US, which currently has between 12,000 and 13,000 troops in Afghanistan, could draw that number down to 8,600 within months of the agreement being signed. In exchange, the Taliban will promise to not provide any shelter to foreign terrorist groups like the al-Qaeda and begin negotiations with civilian politicians and community leaders.

Representatives from 26 countries are participating in today's event including Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Qatar has also asked India to send a representative which New Delhi accepted.