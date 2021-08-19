Afghanistan crisis: 12 people have been killed at Kabul airport since Sunday

At least 12 people have killed at Kabul airport since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan's capital city on Sunday.

On Thursday, news agencies reported the statistics, citing both the Taliban and NATO.

The Taliban also advised individuals who did not have the legal authority to fly out of the country to depart the airport on Thursday.



The Islamist militant movement conquered Afghanistan at lightning speed as foreign troops withdrew, surprising even its leaders and leaving them to fill a power vacuum in many places.



Tens of thousands of people have tried to flee Afghanistan since the hardline Islamist militants swept into the capital on Sunday, completing a stunning rout of government forces and ending two decades of war.

Taliban leaders have in recent days repeatedly vowed not to seek revenge against their opponents, while seeking to project an image of tolerance.

They have also sought to portray growing political authority, with Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar returning from exile and other senior figures meeting ex-president Hamid Karzai.

But the United States said Wednesday the Taliban were reneging on pledges to allow Afghans who worked with the United States and its allies out of the country.

(With inputs from agencies)