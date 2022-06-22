6.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Afghanistan, Pakistan

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said that an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 struck areas of Afghanistan and Pakistan in the early hours of Wednesday. The quake happened around 44 kilometres (27 miles) from Khost in southeastern Afghanistan, at a depth of 51 kilometres, according to the USGS. So yet, no immediate reports of damage or deaths have been made.

Shaking was felt by around 119 million people in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and India across a 500-kilometer radius, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

A minor earthquake shook Islamabad and other parts of Pakistan, according to Pakistani media.

"In Islamabad, there has been a massive EARTHQUAKE! Greetings from Allah! I hope you're all doing well! All of us are protected by Allah Taala. Thank you, Amen "remarked one of the Pakistani Twitter users.



Tremors were also reported in Lahore, Multan, Quetta, and other Pakistani cities. The earthquake was felt for a few seconds, according to the Namal, and drove people fleeing into the streets.

There were no recorded deaths or property damage.

Several Pakistani cities, including Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, and Multan, were rattled by a 5.0 magnitude earthquake on Friday.

According to Geo News, the shocks were also felt in Faisalabad, Abbottabad, Swat, Buner, Kohat, and Malakand.



