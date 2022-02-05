5.7-magnitude earthquake jolts Afghanistan, Pakistan, India

An earthquake of 5.7 magnitude on the Richter scale was reported on Saturday.

The quake’s tremors were felt in Muzaffarabad, Islamabad and Peshawar in Pakistan, Jalalabad in Afghanistan, and Jammu and Kashmir and as far as Delhi NCR in India.

The earthquake occurred at 9.45 am. The epicentre was the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border.

There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property in Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said.

According to the officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the quake hit at latitude 36.34 degrees north and longitude 71.05 degrees east at a depth of 181 km inside the earth’s crust.

On witnessing the tremors of the quake, several people rushed out of their homes in panic to safeguard themselves.

Kashmir is seismologically located on an earthquake prone region where tremors have wrecked havoc in the past.

More than 80,000 people were killed on the two sides of the Line of Control (LoC) after a 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck on October 8, 2005.

(With inputs from agencies)