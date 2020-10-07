4 killed, 20 injured in violence at Bangladesh's Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camp

Four persons have been killed and twenty others have been injured in violent clashes between two groups of Rohingyas over asserting dominance at the Lombasia camp in Kutupalong of Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar.

A member of Ansar also sustained bullet injuries during the series of clashes on Tuesday.

The police officials have said that the identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Md Rafiqul Islam, the Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration) of Cox's Bazar has said that "Clashes and gunfights were going on between two groups of Rohingya over establishing supremacy at the Lombasia camp for a few days. On Tuesday, three bullet-hit dead bodies and a severed head were recovered from the camp."

An additional armed battalion has been deployed in the camp after the incident.

Bangladesh is currently hosting more than 1.1 million Rohingyas in the coastal district. Factional clashes now occur more frequently at the camps. Earlier, three Rohingyas were killed during clashes on October 4-5.

