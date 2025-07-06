/'No truth to Zardari ouster rumours': Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi hits out at speculation, warns against social media misinformation

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday (Jul 5) firmly dismissed rumours that President Asif Ali Zardari was being removed from office, calling the speculation baseless and an attempt to disrupt the rare political-military unity in the country. "For the first time, politicians, the government, and the military establishment are united—and that bothers some people," Naqvi said while speaking to reporters in Sukkur. He also urged the public to refrain from political speculation, particularly during the holy days of Muharram.

What did Naqvi say about President Zardari's removal?

Addressing the media in Sukkur on Saturday, the Pakistani interior minister, while responding to a journalist's question about President Asif Ali Zardari's removal from the office, said that the claims were baseless. He claimed that the rare unity between Pakistan's politicians, government and the military establishment was bothering "some people". He advised the nation's citizens to refrain from politics and asked them to not believe everything they see on social media.

"It would be a good thing if we refrained from politics for two days. Do not believe everything on social media," he said.

Pakistan's Muharram celebration

Naqvi, who was in Sukkur to review Muharram security arrangements, praised local authorities for managing the country's largest procession. "Credit goes to the entire team for managing Pakistan’s largest procession," he said, adding that he was confident all events will conclude peacefully by evening.

Across the country, more than 2,700 processions are being held amid heightened security, with Sukkur holding the biggest procession, reports The Express Tribune.

Naqvi also addressed concerns about deteriorating law and order in Shikarpur, Kashmore, and Kandhkot—districts of Sindh known for bandit activity and tribal clashes.

"Just like we pushed back terrorists in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, we’ll deal with the dacoits in Sindh as well," he said, assuring that "the federal and provincial governments will act together to resolve this issue".

The interior minister also issued a stern warning against religious incitement on social media, stating that no provocation would be tolerated, especially during Muharram.