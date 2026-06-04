/World Environment Day: Data centres are coming to India. But at what cost?

AI data centres are at the centre of a major battle across the world. They have been flagged as major environmental disruptors, requiring huge amounts of electricity, water and land. AI's climate toll can be seen across three primary fronts: carbon, water, and land. Protests are happening against building data centres near cities. In the United States, people in New Jersey, Virginia and other states complained of hearing a mysterious humming which they believe is coming from data centres. Water is becoming a problem as complaints about dirty and muddy water in homes near data centres have soared. Data centres have large fans and chillers that work constantly to keep the systems cool, and in the process use tonnes of fresh water. They depend on an immense power requirement for functioning. Data Centres are now coming to India, a country with the highest population in the world, where most of them are struggling to gain access to basic needs like water.

Is the environmental impact of AI data centres being ignored in favour of advancing technology? Can humans afford to push a product that could make resources scarce for them as it grows? Here is how AI data centres are impacting the environment.

Energy strain of data centres

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Data suggests that data centres globally consume 448 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity. This makes them the world's 11th largest electricity consumer, using more power than the entire nation of Saudi Arabia. The emissions based on this number is 208 million tons of CO2, almost the same as annual emissions of Argentina. However, with more of them planned, the situation is expected to get worse. By 2030, their power consumption is projected to nearly double to 945 TWh, nearly 3% to 4% of all global electricity.

Prof. (Dr.) Sanjay Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Rayat Bahra University, says, "Data centres place tremendous pressure on energy grids through continuous high-power consumption, intense carbon emissions where electricity is sourced from fossil fuel generators, consume vast quantities of freshwater for cooling, and generate significant electronic waste due to rapid hardware obsolescence."

To meet energy demands, tech companies have started building their own on-site fossil fuel plants. For example, xAI’s "Colossus" data center in Memphis installed over 30 natural gas turbines for daily use. This has caused a sudden surge in air pollution, leading to scrutiny and lawsuits.



AI data centres and the water footprint



This is one of the biggest problems posed by data centres. They require massive amounts of physical water to prevent processors from melting. Asking an LLM 30 to 50 questions leads to half a litre of fresh water vanishing. By 2030, AI's water footprint could reach the same as that of the annual domestic water needs of 1.3 billion people. The amount of water they use has triggered widespread protests. An average data centre can consume up to 5 million gallons of water a day. In the US, these data centres have largely been built in areas where water is already scarce, such as Arizona, Texas, and the Colorado River Basin.

Data centres and the water crisis in India



In India, a data centre project is being planned in the Tarluvada village in Visakhapatnam district, a water-stressed region. "The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence and the data centres that support it demands careful scrutiny, particularly in a country like India, where water scarcity is already a growing crisis," Jabir Karat, Founder & CEO of Green Worms Waste Management Pvt. Ltd, told WION.

"The gap between water demand and supply continues to widen, while groundwater levels in many regions are declining at an alarming rate due to overextraction. Several cities have come close to experiencing a “Day Zero” scenario, and at least one has already faced severe water shortages. In this context, it is essential to evaluate the extent to which India can afford the environmental costs associated with the large-scale expansion of data centre infrastructure," he added.

Reaching equilibrium - Solution to environmental impact of data centres



Experts say stringent environmental compliance and carbon accounting standards are needed to mitigate the situation. "Governments and industry must mandate renewable-energy-powered data centres, adopt advanced liquid and immersion cooling technologies to minimise water consumption, and implement circular-economy practices for recycling and refurbishing electronic components," Prof. (Dr.) Sanjay Kumar says.