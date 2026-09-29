/Will Earth's magnetic poles flip soon, and could it trigger a mass extinction?

Climate change is the reality of our world today. While we know human actions are the primary cause of global warming, some researchers also link it to an event our Earth undergoes every few thousand to millions of years. This event is the flipping of the magnetic field. But is this really true? Could magnetic pole reversal trigger a mass extinction?

According to research, when the poles reverse, that is, the north and south magnetic poles swap places, the magnetic field weakens. According to scientists, this protective field has weakened by about 9 per cent in the last 200 years. This could be an indication that the pole reversal is due.

Some people claim that this event can have a significant effect on the climate. This can happen from cosmic rays, the energetic charged particles streaming through outer space produced by coronal mass ejections and supernovae. When these mingle with Earth's atmosphere, secondary radiation is formed, which can reach the surface of our planet. Studies have shown that this event causes ionisation, which can affect atmospheric processes and also damage human DNA.

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The magnetic field deflects these rays, protecting equatorial regions more than the poles where the field lines dip. A weakened magnetic field could make it easier for this radiation to penetrate Earth. Several studies, including by researchers like Jacob Svensmark, have shown that this could cause ionisation rates to rise globally at sea level and become substantially higher in the upper atmosphere.

This is when our planet likely becomes vulnerable to changes in the climate. Increased atmospheric ionisation could change cloud cover patterns and influence climate, as aerosol and water condensation processes are impacted in this scenario. But this might be it when it comes to climate.

What could happen when magnetic poles flip?



According to NASA, past geomagnetic reversals have not triggered mass extinctions or cataclysmic physical disasters. Fossil records show no correlation between pole flips and extinction events. A small risk lies during the weak transition phase when chances of solar particle radiation reaching Earth's upper atmosphere increase. During this time, power grids, satellite communications, aviation networks, and GPS systems could be affected.

How long does pole reversal take?



Magnetic pole reversal is not a sudden event. A full reversal could take anywhere from 2,000 to 10,000 years. In the transition period, the primary dipole field degrades and turns into a complex multipole field. Earth might likely have multiple weak magnetic poles scattered around before stabilising.

When will the next magnetic pole reversal happen?



Predicting this flip is not possible. Historically, magnetic reversals occur roughly every 200,000 to 300,000 years. But the most recent one occurred approximately 780,000 years ago. Known as the Brunhes–Matuyama reversal, the entire process was completed over several thousand years. Despite this long gap, there is no way to say for sure that the reversal is overdue.

Could the pole reversal have already started?



Scientists have seen some indications that hint that the magnetic poles could already be in the process of exchanging places. As mentioned in the beginning, the dipole strength of Earth's magnetic field has decreased by about 9 per cent over the last 150–200 years. The Magnetic North is also drifting and is moving from northern Canada toward Siberia at speeds of 50–60 km/year in recent decades. There is a growing region of weak magnetic field over South America and the southern Atlantic Ocean, impacting satellites in lower orbits. However, it is unclear whether this is happening due to a pole reversal or not.