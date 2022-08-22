Up to 90 per cent of marine species can go extinct due to greenhouse gas emissions: Study

Climate change and global warming are indeed detrimental to the well-being of our planet but just how dangerous can it be for the life has been thrown light upon by a scientific study. Researchers from Bedford Institute of Oceanography in Nova Scotia have concluded that if emission of greenhouse gases continue with 'business as usual' approach, nearly all marine species would face risk of extinction by the end of 21st century.

For this study, the researchers studied threat faced by nearly 25,000 marine species. They found that almost 90 per cent of these species will be at risk of extinction by the end of this century. The species that the researchers studied included plants, animals, bacteria, protozoans and chromists.

Daniel Boyce, an ecologist at the Bedford Institute of Oceanography, and author of the study said that the findings are "quite startling and very sobering". He was quoted by ABC News.

"I'd like to think that that's an implausible scenario," Boyce said. "But nonetheless, it is the worst-case scenario. And when we evaluated that scenario, we found that there was a very grim picture for the climate risk for marine species."

Such a large percentage of marine life facing extinction may create huge problems for the global ecosystem.

It is well known that food chains and food webs are interconnected across the biosphere on Earth. A tectonic shift, such as predicted by the study may surely spell trouble for all life on the planet.

