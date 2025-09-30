/Three comets are coming near Earth this year. Visibility, dates of arrival and other details

Three comets are currently in the sky - C/2025 K1 (ATLAS), C/2025 R2 (SWAN), and C/2025 A6 (Lemmon). However, not all of them will be visible to the naked eye. You'll need a powerful telescope to watch at least two of these comets. There is a high chance that the third comet will become a Halloween comet and be visible to the naked eye. It is comet season since, besides these three, 3I/Atlas is also making noise for several reasons, one of them being the suspicion that it isn't a natural object. In short, there is a lot astronomy and stargazing enthusiasts can look forward to in the next few weeks. Meanwhile, here is a lowdown on the three comets and when and how to see them.

C/2025 K1 (ATLAS)

The comet was first seen in May 2025. It will make its closest approach to Earth on November 24-25, 2025. However, right now it is lost in the glare of the Sun. If it manages to survive perihelion, its closest point to the Sun, on October 8, then it is expected to put on a spectacular show. It is getting brighter as it nears the Sun. But, even if it manages to survive, its position in the sky would only let a few people see it. Comet C/2025 K1 (ATLAS) will remain below the horizon until late November. It will be about 40 million miles from Earth and will be too dim.

Comet C/2025 R2 (SWAN)

This comet was discovered by amateur astronomer Vladimir Bezugly. He was scanning through images from NASA's Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) when he spotted the comet on September 11. The comet is currently about 50 million miles from Earth. It has already survived perihelion and is peaking over the western horizon. It is getting brighter and will reach its closest point to Earth on October 19, when it will be only 24 million miles from us. But you will still need a telescope to see Comet C/2025 R2 (SWAN).

C/2025 A6 (Lemmon)

This is the only comet this year that you might get a chance to see with the naked eye this year. It was discovered on January 3 by telescopes on Mount Lemmon in Arizona. Hundreds of observations have been made of the comet, and the trajectory of C/2025 A6 (Lemmon) confirms that it orbits the Sun in 1,396 years. It last visited Earth in the year 629. It will next zoom past us in the year 3421. It is steadily brightening, and you might get to see it in late October before reaching perihelion on November 8.

Two other comets are also coming closer, but will reach the skies above Earth next year. Comet 24P/Schanmasse will reach its closest point to the Sun on 8 January 2026, and to Earth on January 4. Comet C/2024 E1 (Wierzchos) is travelling from the Oort cloud and was discovered on 3 March 2024. It will make its closest approach to Earth on February 17, 2026 and reach perihelion on January 20.