/Comet parade: 5 comets are racing towards Earth. When to see them, perihelion, distance and other details

Five comets are racing towards Earth and can be observed in the coming months, well into next year. The cosmic icy rocks are racing towards the inner solar system and will reach their closest point to Earth at different times. This will be a wonderful opportunity for stargazers as they have a full window running from October to January next year to witness the comets. One of them has already earned quite some fame, with one scientist claiming that it is not a comet, but an alien spaceship coming to either attack Earth or seed several planets with probes.