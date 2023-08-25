Thousands of emperor penguin chicks die in Antarctica sea ice disappearance

Thousands of emperor penguin chicks lost their lives across Antarctica's four colonies as the region hit record-low sea ice levels which caused a “catastrophic breeding failure” in late 2022, as per new research.



The satellite images showed the breaking of the stable sea ice and how the colonies had completely wiped out at a time when the chicks had not grown their waterproof feathers completely.



Scientists stated that the future of emperor penguins remains uncertain in the wake of global heating because they have remained reliant on sea ice which has been predicted to decline as the oceans of the world continue to heat up.

The breeding failures were “without precedent” in the Bellingshausen Sea, said the research, as it happened for the first time that multiple colonies failed in a single season across a large region.

Grim story of ice disappearance

“It’s a grim story,” stated Dr Peter Fretwell, the lead author of the research and researcher with the British Antarctic Survey. “I was shocked. It’s very hard to think of these cute fluffy chicks dying in large numbers. We had predicted it for a long time. The sea ice loss has been unprecedented and far quicker than we imagined,” he added.



The sea ice in Antarctica shrank to a record low in February, after marking a record low a year before as the events of ice disappearance continue to shock the scientists.



From satellites, the colonies of emperor penguins are visible by the large patches of brown guano, which is a buildup of penguin excrement, on the white sea ice.

WATCH | Scientists: no quick fix for Antarctic Sea ice loss

In the study which was published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment, it was seen that the sea ice started breaking apart at colonies at Verdi Inlet, Smyley Island, Bryant Coast and Pfrogner Point from late October to early December.



There has been a total loss of sea ice in many parts of the region. “In some cases, it’s possible the sea broke up into smaller floes or under the feet of the penguins,” Fretwell said.



“If they get immersed, the chicks will drown. If they get back onto the ice floes, they will freeze because they don’t have their waterproof feathers at that stage. A 1,500km region in length has lost almost all its sea ice. We have no real idea what happens if there’s no ice,” he added.

