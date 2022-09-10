Study reveals meal time has little effect on weight loss

The key to maintaining physical fitness is to live a healthy lifestyle. Regular exercise, a balanced diet, self-care, and good sleeping patterns

However, if you are trying to achieve all of this while trying to lose weight, there are several websites with tips to help you reduce weight quickly. But it is important to lose weight in a healthy way. Choosing healthy food and appropriate mealtimes can significantly affect how much weight you lose. This has become one of the most popular diet tips in recent years.

It has been advised to eat a substantial meal first thing in the morning and to keep subsequent meals on the smaller side if you wish to lose weight. The logic behind this is that all body cells function on the same 24-hour cycle as humans, regulating the majority of our biological processes, including metabolism.

Scientists recently suggested that our digestion changes throughout the day as a result of our metabolic rate. This study is known as chrono-nutrition.

According to two studies published in 2013, eating more calories in the morning and fewer at night is beneficial for weight loss. However, to contradict this, a recent study found that the proportion of breakfast and dinner affects self-reported appetite and doesn't affect weight loss and metabolism.

The study was conducted by researchers from the Universities of Aberdeen and Surrey on healthy, overweight participants to examine the link between breakfast and dinner and how it affects appetite.

The researchers, keeping the lunch the same, either gave a heavy breakfast and a light dinner or vice versa, to keep track of how many calories the research participants were ingesting and assess metabolism.

The researchers anticipated that a large breakfast and a light dinner would enhance calorie burn and increase weight loss, but the research showed distinctions between the two meal patterns in terms of body weight. Additionally, there were no variations in the average daily levels of lipids, insulin, or blood sugar.

The research suggests that processing calories differently in the morning compared to the evening does not affect weight loss in the way it has been suggested in the studies.

Although consuming a heavy breakfast, it was noticed that participants were feeling less hungry. This might act as an advantage as it makes it easier to curb their appetite and eat fewer calories.

Additionally, there is growing evidence that meal time can have a significant impact on many people's health. However, new research suggests that the timing of your largest meal may not be as important in weight loss as previously thought.

