Spain-based performing artist, Alicia Framis is all set to marry an AI-generated hologram, turning all sci-fi dystopian movies into reality. As outworldly as it might sound, Framis’ future husband is a digital entity created with holographic technology and machine learning.

Framis will become the first-ever woman to marry an AI-generated digital entity, which might set a precedent for the future of relationships and marriages. And don’t you dare to think of all of this as a bluff; Framis has already booked a venue for her wedding and is now also designing her wedding dress.

As per Framis, his to-be husband’s name is AILex, which is created with the help of profiles of her previous partners. She describes him as a “middle-aged male hologram with slightly complex logistics”.

Future of relationships and marriages

As we are moving towards more and more personalised entities, like personalised content on OTT platforms and even something like personalised Gmail, the possibility is people will like to create their partners from scratch rather than adjusting with real humans.

Framis’ marriage is not a romantic one, but part of her new project called Hybrid Couple, in which she wants to experiment with the boundaries of love, intimacy and identity in the age of AI.

"I want to make an artistic documentary that includes drawings, interviews with other women, sketches about bodies, arms, romantic dreams, domestic situations and the daily life of my partner. I want to explore how to integrate the hologram into my daily life," says Framis. View this post on Instagram A post shared by @hybridcouples × On her Instagram account, Framis shared a series of photos in which she is seen indulging with her holographic partner in day-to-day activities like cooking and dining. Framis will marry AILEx in the summer of 2024 in Rotterdam.

"Love and sex with robots and holograms are an inevitable reality. They are great companions and capable of expressing empathy. Just as phones saved us from loneliness and filled the void in our lives, holograms as interactive presences in our homes can take it even further," she added.

According to the statement issued by the artist, AI and human companions can be a beneficial option for people who need company. View this post on Instagram A post shared by @hybridcouples × Framis cites a personal case. "My friend is a widow and it is difficult for her to replace her husband. AI and human companions can be a good option for those who need company."

Something similar was shown in the sci-fi series Black Mirror’s Be Right Back episode, where a woman “ordered” her husband “online” after he died, almost making him immortal.

Along similar lines, last week a Russian man found himself a wife by utilising AI-bot ChatGPT to match him with more than 5000 women on Tinder, eventually ending up with one person.

The use of AI and human-robot relationships is no longer science fiction but is a present reality that might become more prevalent in the future.