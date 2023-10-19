Space junk galore stratosphere: Scientists find metal aerosols in Earth’s atmosphere

Scientists have claimed that the upper part of the Earth’s atmosphere—the stratosphere— has become polluted due to constant rocket and satellite launches.

A team of scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have found a significant amount of space debris littered in the second layer of the atmosphere.

They found traces of aluminum, lithium, copper, and lead embedded in about 10 per cent of the particles that make up the majority of the stratosphere.

Rockets and satellites polluting atmosphere

The team said that they came from rockets and satellites re-entering Earth's atmosphere.

This happens when the debris of rockets and satellites, upon re-entering the planet’s atmosphere, burn up and as a consequence, leave traces of metal vapour.

They warn that the rate of metal vapour is expected to rise in the years to come as countries race to dominate the space exploration market.

"There are so many rockets going up and coming back and so many satellites falling back through the atmosphere that it's starting to show up in the stratosphere as these aerosol particles," Dan Cziczo, one of the scientists behind a new study detailing the team's findings, said in a statement from Purdue University.

Effect on stratosphere unknown

The stratosphere is the second layer of Earth’s atmosphere. It contains the ozone layer which protects the planet from the harmful ultraviolet rays emitted from the Sun.

Scientists believe that the presence of metal aerosols is changing the stratosphere's chemistry. But they are unable to determine how is it changing.

"What this research shows us is that the impact of human occupation and human spaceflight on the planet may be significant — perhaps more significant than we have yet imagined," Cziczo said in the statement.

The research was published on Monday in the ‘Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences’ journal.