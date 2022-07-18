Solar flare alert! This one may affect your GPS

Our Sun packs quite a punch. Not only did it literally form all the planets in the Solar System but is a source of all energy on Earth. It is indeed true that life-sustaining mode of our star is always on. But there are times when Sun 'sneezes' (well, kind of) and it means some major disruption on Earth. A solar flare is on its way to Earth and it is expected to spell trouble for us.

USA's National National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has raised an alarm over this solar flare which erupted from the Sun on July 14.

"A solar flare is an intense burst of radiation coming from the release of magnetic energy associated with sunspots. Flares are our solar system’s largest explosive events. They are seen as bright areas on the sun and they can last from minutes to hours," says NASA.

This solar flare will not mean something as dramatic as end of humanity, but a sufficiently powerful solar flare can make our satellites defunct. This in turn may have major effect on many functions on Earth. We will be safe because Earth's magnetic field will shield us from harmful radiation. But disruption in communication on Earth is enough to disturb flow of modern life.

"The long snake-like filament cartwheeled its way off the #Sun in a stunning ballet. The magnetic orientation of this Earth-directed #solarstorm is going to tough to predict. G2-level (possibly G3) conditions may occur if the magnetic field of this storm is oriented southward!" said Dr Tamitha Skov on Twitter. Her Twitter profile says that she is space weather expert.

The long snake-like filament cartwheeled its way off the #Sun in a stunning ballet. The magnetic orientation of this Earth-directed #solarstorm is going to tough to predict. G2-level (possibly G3) conditions may occur if the magnetic field of this storm is oriented southward! pic.twitter.com/SNAZGMmqzi — Dr. Tamitha Skov (@TamithaSkov) July 16, 2022 ×

The solar flare which erupted from the Sun on July 14 is expected to hit Earth on July 19.



You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE