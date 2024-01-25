'Snowman' in space: NASA's Hubble Space Telescope clicks the beautiful celestial structure

The world is still in the throes of winter and it's only natural that we ascribe meaning to celestial structures as we warm our...hands to fend off the chill. And National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) leaves no lens unturned as it clicks pictures of wonders in space.

And now, the US space agency has captured image of a "snowman" which is about 6000 light-years away from Earth. The image has been captured by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, the trusty ol' piece of tech that was humanity's most advansed eye in the sky before James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) took over. Hubble telescope is still working fine and sending us nice pics of celestial objects.

In its post, NASA has said that the 'snowman' is actually a diffusion nebula. The diffused clouds of gas are charged to the extent that they are glowing. The energy for this 'charging' has been provided by nearby massive stars. The 'snowman' is visible in the upper part of the image.

"Three bright, blue-white stars at upper left mark the beginning of a bright and dusty reddish-brown, orange, and white swathe of glowing gas and dust, with its upper portions loosely resembling a snowman with a scarf and top hat. The rest of the image is dark and full of sparkling stars, many with diffraction spikes," says NASA in its Instagram post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hubble Space Telescope (@nasahubble)

"The Snowman Nebula is truly a whimsical celestial masterpiece" an Instagram user has written.

Other star-struck user exclaims with just "awesome!"