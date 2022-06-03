Scientists reproduce 29 specimens of endangered frogs to begin its repopulation

The poisonous frog Oophaga lehmanni, which was at risk of extinction due to illegal wildlife trafficking, has been saved by an alliance of Colombian scientists and environmental organisations after years of investigations and experiments.

With the hope of saving it from extinction and starting its repopulation, scientists have reproduced 29 specimens of the frog and finally released the individuals in the Colombian Pacific region.

According to Carlos Galvis, Chief Population Biologist of the Zoological Foundation of Cali, "It's a very complex species in terms of management, very difficult to reproduce and very difficult to maintain under human care. Therefore, the fact of standardising its management, achieving successful reproduction allows us to generate individuals that are currently being released."

"We observe how they (the frogs) adapt to this ecosystem, which is theirs, but it is a constant monitoring. And the idea is that of these first 29 (frogs) in a moment there will be many more little frogs and now we can tell the world that they are not in danger of extinction," said Marco Antonio Suarez, Director General of the Autonomous Corporation of Valle del Cauca (CVC).

"As far as the illegal trade in wild animals is concerned, unfortunately there are still people on the European market who sell them for rather large sums of money and people simply want to keep them in aquariums or elsewhere without any sense," he added.

Freddy Rebolledo, Anchicaya community leader, told news agency AFP that "We had already been working with (frogs) monitoring, partially in the field, and we achieved to study the site. It is a site that previously had frogs that, due to various factors, had already become extinct."

Colombia is home to 734 frog species, more than any other country except Brazil. The Humboldt Institute, an environmental research group, says at least 160 amphibian species in Colombia are critically endangered.

