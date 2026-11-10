/Why are scientists carrying ultrasound scans on 'pregnant' corals?

Scientists are using ultrasound to scan living coral submerged underwater for eggs developing inside them in their quest to save the endangered reefs. This is a breakthrough because till now, checking corals for eggs required them to be cut open. But using the device, the corals can now be checked for eggs using a non-invasive method. This can help them assess coral reproduction and gather crucial information about its reproductive health.

This process is important as scientists race to save the world's coral reefs that are facing severe threats from both global climate change and local human activities. The ultrasound platform has been made by Canon in collaboration with the United Kingdom-based conservation organisation Coral Spawning International (CSI), Popular Science reported. Aplio i700 is an advanced medical ultrasound system that is usually used on humans.

Scanning corals for eggs

In the experiment, six species of large polyp stony coral were scanned using the device. They were able to successfully see the coral’s skeletons and internal structures because of the powerful mixture of high- and ultra-high-frequency probes. To confirm that they were getting the right picture, scientists cut open one coral species, Trachyphyllia geoffroyi. They took high-powered images of its interior and then cross-referenced them with the ultrasound scans, which confirmed that what they saw were eggs.

Canon EMEA Sustainability and Government Affairs Director Peter Bragg said that their experiment "demonstrates that imaging innovation has the power to show us what was previously unseen, creating a deeper understanding of the world around us."

Coral reefs across the world are at risk of collapsing because of climate change and the warming oceans. Last month, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) warned that nearly all of the Earth’s coral reef ecosystems could collapse in the next 50 years. This will trigger a bigger problem for the oceans. The reefs are among the most biodiverse ecosystems on the planet and support a quarter of marine life. Their collapse will lead to algae and sponges taking their place that cannot support such diverse marine life.