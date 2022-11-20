Russia: Shivulech volcano shows ‘extremely high’ activity; may erupt soon, caution scientists

The Shiveluch volcano on the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East has increased its activity and is now in danger of erupting violently, the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team said on Sunday.

"As growth of the lava dome continues, a strong fumaroles activity, an incandescence of the lava dome, explosions, and hot avalanches accompanies this process," the observatory said on its website.

"Ash explosions up to 10-15 kilometres (9.32 miles) ... could occur at any time. Ongoing activity could affect international and low-flying aircraft."

The head of the Russian Academy of Sciences' Far East Branch Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, Alexei Ozerov, was quoted by Russia's official news agency, RIA, as saying that the volcano's dome is extremely hot.

Shiveluch, one of Kamchatka's biggest volcanoes with a summit elevation of 3,283 metres (10,771 feet), is also one of the peninsula's most active, with an estimated 60 major eruptions over the course of the last 10,000 years.

NASA reports that the most recent and most violent eruption of the volcano occurred in 2007.