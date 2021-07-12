Phone and GPS signals may be disrupted as high-speed solar storm heading towards Earth

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has predicted that a high-speed solar storm travelling at 1.6 million kilometres per hour will reach Earth's atmosphere on July 12.

According to a report from Spaceweather.com, the storm, which might interrupt telecommunications, could produce wind rates of up to 600 km per second.

Solar storms can heat the Earth's outer atmosphere, which can have a direct impact on satellites.

This can cause GPS navigation, cell phone signal, and satellite TV to be disrupted.

Power lines can carry a lot of current, which can blow transformers.

Scientists studying the phenomenon have discovered that they appear in an 11-year cycle and can assault the globe many times per day at their height.

Scientists predict that solar storms will peak around 2024, based on present activity on the Sun.

A large solar storm above Quebec in 1989, for example, produced a major blackout, and multiple ejections colliding into the Earth's magnetic field were reported in May this year.

Solar storms are known to disrupt satellites and electronic communications, as well as creating a spectacular display in the sky, which can be seen in places around the Arctic Circle.

