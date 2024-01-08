LIVE TV
Peregrine Mission One: American Moon lander suffers 'anomaly' after entering safe operational state

New Delhi, IndiaUpdated: Jan 08, 2024, 08:58 PM IST
Image shows United Launch Alliance's (ULA) Vulcan Centaur lifting off from Space Launch Complex 41d at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida on January 8, 2024. Photograph:(AFP)

The spacecraft attempted to land on the Moon in more than half a century 

An American spacecraft, which was launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Monday (Jan 8) with an aim to perform a controlled landing on the Moon, suffered technical issue. 

The mission grabbed headlines with private industry leading the charge, but Astrobotic, the company behind the mission, confirmed a few hours after the launch that its aircraft experienced an "anomaly" that stopped it from pointing its solar panels stably at the Sun. 

In a press release, Astrobotic said, "After successfully separating from United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan rocket, Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander began receiving telemetry via the NASA Deep Space Network." 

"Astrobotic-built avionics systems, including the primary command and data handling unit, as well as the thermal, propulsion, and power controllers, all powered on and performed as expected. After successful propulsion systems activation, Peregrine entered a safe operational state," it added. 

"Unfortunately, an anomaly then occurred, which prevented Astrobotic from achieving a stable sun-pointing orientation," it further said. 

The company said that the team is responding in real-time as the situation unfolds and they will also provide updates as more data is obtained and analysed.  

