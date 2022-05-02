Omicron Covid subvariants can overcome natural immunity, trigger new wave: Study

New Omicron variants can cause a fresh wave of the Covid pandemic, a study has said.

The new variants have been able to bypass natural immunity from prior COVID-19 infections, the study conducted in South Africa added.

As new cases of coronavirus are still rising, it seems that it is not over yet.

A spike in infection rates was witnessed among people, who had Omicron, but weren’t vaccinated, in comparison to their vaccinated counterparts, scientists found while examining the Omicron’s BA.4 and BA.5 sublineages.

The blood samples of 39 people, including 15 who were vaccinated, were also taken by scientists.

In a preprint over the weekend, the scientists wrote, "The vaccinated group showed about a 5-fold higher neutralisation capacity ... and should be better protected."

The preprints of these scientific papers haven't been peer reviewed yet.

"Based on neutralisation escape, BA.4 and BA.5 have potential to result in a new infection wave," the study said.

South Africa may enter a new COVID-19 wave, the officials said late last week. They have also pointed out the Omicron’s subvariants as the likely reason behind it.

So, it may be wise to keep following norms for keeping a check on the virus and stay safe.

