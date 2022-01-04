Omicron: Skin, lips, and nail symptoms that mean you need urgent COVID-19 treatment

COVID-19's new dominant variant, Omicron, has taken over the world in just one month.

The highly transmissible mutant variant has resulted in an increase in cases, raising the risk of another COVID outbreak.

Given the current scenario, it is critical to be aware of all typical and uncommon signs of a respiratory infection so that action can be taken as soon as possible to avoid any unforeseen events.

While there is still much to learn about the novel variant, doctors have observed that Omicron symptoms are distinct from regular coronavirus symptoms.

What are the skin, lips, and nail signs of Omicron?

If your nail beds have become blue or grey, you should seek medical assistance right away.

People with Omicron, according to the American Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), experience a wide range of symptoms in addition to the primary three.

The skin, lips, and nails are only a few of the virus's symptoms.

Depending on our skin tone, we should be aware of pale, grey, or blue-colored skin, lips, or nail beds, as this can indicate a lack of oxygen in the blood.

These symptoms are "emergency warning indicators," according to the health organisation, and we should seek medical help right away.

Trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, bewilderment, and the inability to wake or stay awake are also emergency indicators.

Other symptoms of the Omicron variant

Scratchy throat

Lower back pain

Runny nose and congestion

Headache

Fatigue

Sneezing

Night sweats

Body aches

Other signs of the variant include congestion, brain fog, night sweats, skin rashes and even sore eyes in some patients.



(With inputs from agencies)