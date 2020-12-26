New research suggests coronavirus causes a storm in the brain

Covid-19 is scary. It can make people incredibly sick or even kill them.

Long Covid is even worse. In this particular condition, symptoms of the disease persist for two-three months -- even after the patient has tested negative for the virus.

Recent studies have found how Covid-19 also leaves a long-term mark on the brain for some survivors. Increasing numbers of people have reported difficulty in thinking, clouded cognition, and fatigue for months after suffering from an infection with the novel coronavirus.

A new research, in conclusion with the above findings, has deciphered the reason behind the stunted functioning.

A study, published in Nature Communications, has found that the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, known as S1, can cross the blood-brain barrier in mice. The protein then causes inflammation in the brain.

The research further says if this holds true for humans, that inflammatory response may lie at the root of Covid-19 brain fog found in humans.

The spike protein (S1) is a binding protein. In pictures, it is shown as the red tentacles sticking out of the virus.

The blood-brain barrier can even impact a sick person's ability to breathe.