/Never-seen-before discovery in Arctic! Scientists find THIS surprising species using satellite imagery

Scientists have made an important new discovery in the Arctic after finding a surprising group of walruses (a large animal that lives in or near the sea in Arctic regions) on the remote shores of Svalbard, a region located between mainland Norway and the North Pole. This discovery was possible through the Walrus from Space project, run by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and the British Antarctic Survey (BAS).

The newly identified walrus haul-out in Svalbard is a major step forward for Arctic research. A haul-out is a place where many walruses gather on land and this one had never been recorded before.

It was spotted using satellite photos as part of the Walrus from Space program. Since 2021, thousands of volunteers have helped to search these images to find and count walruses, providing valuable information for conservation work.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

This project has become more important because walruses are under growing pressure from climate change. These huge animals, which can weigh up to two tonnes, depend on sea ice to rest. As the ice melts earlier and returns later each year, walruses struggle to find safe places to gather.

According to Rod Downie from WWF, walruses play a key role in keeping the Arctic ecosystem healthy, and their decline can affect many other species.

The growing need for Walrus protection

As the climate warms, twice as fast in the Arctic as in the rest of the world, walruses face serious threats from shrinking sea ice, human activity and environmental damage.