NEOWISE comet: India to witness rare comet for next 20 days; here's how you can watch!

Various parts of the world have witnessed the NEOWISE comet, also known as C3/2020 F3, and now they will be visible in India for the next 20 days, starting today.

No binoculars or telescopes will be needed to spot the comet as it will be visible to the naked eyes for the coming days. According to the report by Space.com, the comet is set to be visible throughout July and it will be the closest to Earth on July 22.

Neowise is the third comet to be discovered in 2020 and can be visible through naked eyes as per an article on CNET. Atlas and Swan, the other two comets were seen with the same potential but broke up before they could get as bright as Neowise.

In an article on Spaceweather.com, Dr Tony Phillips had written that the comet would develop in the weeks after perihelion or closest approach to the sun. He said: "Northern hemisphere observers would be able to easily see it in the evening sky in mid-July.

Odisha planetarium's Deputy Director Subhendu Pattnaik told ANI: "From July 14, C/2020 F3, a comet discovered on March 27, will be clearly visible in the north-western sky. It will be visible after sunset for around 20 minutes for the next 20 days. People can observe it from naked eyes."

"Around July 30 the comet will be visible near Ursa Major, which is also the Saptarshi Mandal at a height of 40 degrees and will be visible for an hour. After July, it will fade away very fast and will not be visible to the unaided eye. A pair of binoculars or a small telescope will enhance its visibility," added Pattnaik.