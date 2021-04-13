NASA's Hubble telescope clicks haunting image of a dying galaxy

Death is a thing that can't be defeated. It comes for us and also for astronomical bodies. An image of a galaxy captured by NASA's Hubble space telescope looks so solemn that it is sure to make anyone looking at it just a little contemplative.

The galaxy is dying!

One look at the image and it seems as if the life force is dissipating away from this celestial structure. The galaxy, named NGC 1947 is 45.7 million light-years away from us. The galaxy is slowly on the decline. The contrast between the dying galaxy and other specs of lively lights is very clear in the picture. While the universe around the galaxy is still rife with activity, the galaxy appears distant from it.

It is a rare type of galaxy called lenticular galaxy. Such galaxies are similar in structure to the Milky Way galaxy but they lack spiral arms.

The 'star-stuff' in this galaxy is spent and hence, no new stars are being formed. The present stellar material is fading.

As they travel through space, galaxies usually absorb new material. However, in the case of NGC 1947 such infusion of new material looks difficult at least for now.

And in the absence of new star-stuff, the galaxy is destined to slowly fade away in our universe teeming with stellar activity and life.



