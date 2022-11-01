NASA posts fantastic image of a 'cosmic keyhole'

The Universe is filled with fascinating structures. Stars, planets and galaxies bring untold beauty and awe our way. And space agencies like NASA do a fine job of keeping the excitement up. Through their social handles, these space agencies share beautiful photos that go viral online.

NASA has posted another such image. It's calling it a 'cosmic keyhole'. This particular picture has been captured by Hubble Space Telescope, which, in spite of the presence of James Webb Telescope, has not stopped working diligently.

Watch | NASA spacecraft records epic 'Marsquakes', images show debris hurled up to 40 KM

This 'cosmic keyhole' is a reflection nebula. It is designated as NGC 1999. It is 1350 light-years from Earth and is near Orion nebula.

Check out the image here.

Peer into this cosmic keyhole!



This #HubbleFriday showcases NGC 1999, a reflection nebula located 1,350 light-years from Earth. The nebula is quite literally composed of stardust: the leftover dust and gas from a newborn star! Read more: https://t.co/oZtNXNhRP6 pic.twitter.com/piRng527lJ — Hubble (@NASAHubble) October 28, 2022 ×

"This peculiar portrait from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope showcases NGC 1999, a reflection nebula in the constellation Orion. NGC 1999 is around 1,350 light-years from Earth and lies near the Orion Nebula, the closest region of massive star formation to Earth. NGC 1999 itself is a relic of recent star formation – it is composed of debris left over from the formation of a newborn star," says NASA on its website.

Also Read | Want to know how Earth's magnetic field sounds like? Check this out

"Just like fog curling around a streetlamp, reflection nebulae like NGC 1999 shine by the light from an embedded source. In the case of NGC 1999, this source is the aforementioned newborn star V380 Orionis, which is visible at the center of this image. The most notable aspect of NGC 1999’s appearance, however, is the conspicuous hole in its center, which resembles an inky black keyhole of cosmic proportions," adds NASA.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE