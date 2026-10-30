/NASA invites people to fly their names to Saturn's moon, Titan, aboard Dragonfly

If cosmic particles excite you and you dream of going to space someday, let's face it: that might never happen in your lifetime. But NASA is offering people a chance to fly their names to the far reaches of the solar system. The space agency's Dragonfly rotorcraft will land on Saturn's moon Titan and become the first mission of its kind. NASA is inviting people to add their names to the list that will fly aboard the Dragonfly and land on Titan.

How to add your name to the list?

If you wish to add your name to the passenger list, visit this link - https://go.nasa.gov/dragonfly-names

Upon entering your details, the NASA website generates your very own personalised boarding pass, with your name on it. It also carries details of the launch, the estimated distance Dragonfly will cover and the time of landing. It also has a photo of the rotorcraft that will explore the surface of the Saturnian moon.

Mind-blowing mission to Saturn's moon

Nicky Fox, associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters in Washington, said that the Dragonfly mission will "simply blow your mind." She added, "By flying the first-ever rotorcraft science mission, NASA will explore Saturn’s largest moon, Titan, as we search for signs of habitability on a distant world that is most similar to our own."

Talking about the chance of flying your name to Titan, she said, “We are excited to bring humanity along for the journey of a lifetime, and we invite everyone to send their names on this small, but mighty rotorcraft that will unlock the secrets of the universe in what is widely considered one of the most exciting space missions of our lifetime.”

About the Dragonfly mission

Dragonfly is scheduled to take off in July 2028, covering a distance of approximately 3.54 billion kilometres before landing in December 2034. It will be launched aboard the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket.

Titan is believed to be similar to our world in some ways. It has a thick atmosphere, rivers and lakes of liquid methane, and dunes. It is rich in organic material.