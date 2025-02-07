NASA has revised its plans for the return of astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore from the International Space Station (ISS), now considering 19 March 2025 as their new departure date. This update moves their return forward by approximately two weeks from the previously scheduled early April timeline, according to a report by Daily Mail.

The decision is linked to adjustments in the schedule for SpaceX’s Crew-10 mission. Originally set for launch in February, the Crew-10 mission was delayed due to a technical issue with the new Dragon capsule intended for the flight. As a result, the launch was postponed to March, which in turn delayed Williams and Wilmore’s return.

Williams and Wilmore are expected to travel back to Earth aboard the Crew-9 capsule, which has been docked at the ISS since 29 September 2024. However, NASA protocol requires Crew-9 to remain at the station until Crew-10 arrives to ensure a structured transition. This procedure allows for a handover period in which the outgoing crew briefs the incoming team, maintaining continuity of operations aboard the ISS.

NASA's Preparations

To facilitate an earlier launch, NASA has opted to switch the Dragon capsule originally assigned to Crew-10. This change is expected to clear the way for Crew-10’s revised launch schedule, thereby enabling Crew-9, along with Williams and Wilmore, to return to Earth sooner than initially planned.

Williams and Wilmore’s return had already been postponed multiple times due to technical concerns with Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft. The pair launched aboard Starliner on 5 June 2024 as part of its first crewed mission under the Starliner Crew Flight Test. However, propulsion system issues and helium leaks detected during the mission led to repeated delays in their journey back to Earth.

In a separate development, former US President Donald Trump recently commented on the astronauts’ extended stay aboard the ISS. He claimed that Williams and Wilmore were “stranded” in space and called on Elon Musk’s SpaceX to intervene. Despite Trump’s remarks, NASA has confirmed that the astronauts are not stranded and that plans for their return in March are proceeding as scheduled.