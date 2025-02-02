'Can't remember how to walk': Why NASA's Sunita Williams is losing basic human movements in space
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Astronaut Sunita Williams, who has been in space for eight months has said that she has lost the ability to perform basic tasks, including walking.
Speaking to students at Needham High School from ISS, Sunita Williams said she has not walked, sat down, or laid down for months and is trying to recall the sensation of walking.
Sunita Williams, along with astronaut Butch Wilmore, has been on the International Space Station (ISS) since June 2024. Their mission was initially planned for eight to ten days but extended due to technical issues with the Boeing Starliner spacecraft.
Prolonged exposure to microgravity in space leads to muscle atrophy and bone density loss, particularly in the legs, as these muscles are not used for walking or supporting body weight in zero gravity environments.
On the ISS, daily activities do not involve walking as on Earth. Astronauts float and use equipment tailored for zero gravity, reducing the need for leg strength and coordination typically required for walking.
The human body adapts to the conditions of space, where walking is not a necessity. This adaptation can make returning to terrestrial gravity challenging, as the body must relearn how to manage weight and movement.
The psychological aspect of being in space for an extended period can also affect one's perception and memory of basic activities like walking, especially when one's routine does not include such activities.
Upon returning to Earth, Sunita Williams must go through a rehabilitation process to regain muscle strength and coordination for walking, which can take time due to the extended period of inactivity in space.
