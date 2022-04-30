Most complete skeleton of Deinonychus, species that inspired Jurassic Park’s velociraptor, to go on sale

Auction house Christie's announced Saturday that the most complete skeleton of a Deinonychus will go on sale this spring in New York.

The species, that inspired Jurassic Park’s velociraptor, was discovered in 1964 and is expected to fetch $4 million to $6 million.

Deinonychus will be on display from April 30 through May 11, and up for auction on May 12. Dubbed the "Terrible Claw," it was excavated from Wolf Canyon, Montana seven years ago.

James Hyslop, Christie's head of science and natural history, told news agency Reuters “What's really nice about this skeleton is it's the most complete one known. There are 126 of the original fossil bones, including all of the claws that make this raptor so iconic and famous.”

He said another iconic item that is expected to sell for a record price is Andy Warhol's iconic sage-blue background portrait of Marilyn Monroe.

"Shot Sage Blue Marilyn" is expected to fetch $200 million and become the most expensive 20th-century artwork.

Alexander Rotter, Christie's chairman of 20th and 21st-century art, told news agency AFP "Andy Warhol's Marilyn is the absolute pinnacle of American Pop and the promise of the American Dream encapsulating optimism, fragility, celebrity, and iconography all at once."

Monroe, who died at the age of 36 due to a drug overdose, was the muse of the silkscreens created by Warhol.

The "Shot Sage Blue Marilyn" portrait, inspired by the 1953 movie "Niagara" directed by Henry Hathaway, is "categorically one of the greatest paintings of all time" as per Rotter.

Warhol sold his painting, "Silver Car Crash (Double Disaster)", for a record price of $104.5 million in 2013.

Picasso's "Women of Algiers," which fetched $179.4 million in 2015, is currently the most expensive 20th-century artwork sold at an auction.

Gerhard Richter’s "Abstraktes Bild" (estimate of $35 million), Jackson Pollock’s "Number 31" (estimate of $45 million), and Vincent van Gogh’s "Champs pres des Alpilles," (estimate of $45 million) will also be sold in the auction.

(With inputs from agencies)