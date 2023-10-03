JWST spots Jupiter-like objects that can upend out understanding of nebulas

The researchers at European Space Agency (ESA) have found two Jupiter-sized objects in the most unlikely place in the Universe, a nebula. They use National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) to spot the giants. Jupiter is the largest planet in our Solar System.

Finding giant planets in space is not that unique a thing but what's special about this discovery is that the objects have been found inside Orion Nebula. It is the closest star-forming region to us.

It was previously believed that nebulas only formed stars and were not capable of spontaneously forming planet sized objects. So the present discovery has the potential of upending our thinking about planet formation and the nebulas.

"There's something wrong with either our understanding of planet formation, star formation — or both," said Samuel Pearson, an ESA scientist who worked on the research, in an interview with The New York Times. "They shouldn't exist," he added.

These Jupiter-sized objects have been named Jupiter Mass Binary Objects, or JuMBOs. The objects are not large enough to be stars and aren't technically planets since they don't revolve around any star.

"Most of us don't have time to get wrapped up in this debate about what is a planet and what isn't a planet," Professor Mark McCaughrean, a senior adviser for science and exploration at the ESA, told The Guardian.

He has co-authored a research paper which is still to be peer-reviewed. In his paper, McCaughrean says that the JuMBOs are about a million years old. When compared to the age of the Universe these objects are young.

It has been estimated that surface temperatures of JuMBOs is around 1000 degrees Celsius. The JuMBOs differ from planet in a way that they are not able to maintain steady temperature as they don't receive energy from their host stars.

