India's Aditya L1 mission to study Sun strikes major landmark with collection of scientific data

In yet another accomplishment for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the country's solar mission began collecting scientific data, the space agency announced on Monday, September 18.

The ambitious first mission to study the Sun was launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation on September 2nd, 2023. The Aditya L1 mission will reach Lagrange Point 1 near the Sun, travelling for four months, from where it will study various celestial phenomena.

Lagrange Points are positions in space where the gravitational forces of a two-body system - the Sun and Earth - produce enhanced regions of attraction and repulsion. These points are used by spacecraft as ‘parking spots’ in space to remain in a fixed position with minimal fuel consumption.

Its top aim is to study solar winds, which can cause disturbance on Earth and are commonly seen as "auroras".

Aditya L1 space mission: About the scientific data and instruments involved

The Supra Thermal & Energetic Particle Spectrometer (STEPS) instrument is part of the Aditya Solar Wind Particle Experiment (ASPEX) payload.

STEPS consists of six sensors, each oriented in different directions and capable of measuring supra-thermal and energetic ions spanning different energy units.

These measurements are carried out using both low and high-energy particle spectrometers, ISRO said.

What data gathered from solar mission means for the ISRO

The data gathered during Earth's orbits aids scientists in analysing particle behaviour around our planet, particularly within Earth's magnetic field, according to an official ISRO readout.

STEPS was activated on September 10, 2023, at a distance of 50,000 km from Earth, equivalent to more than eight times the Earth's radius.

After completing essential instrument health checks, data collection continued until the spacecraft moved further than 50,000 km from Earth.

STEPS feature: How Aditya L-1 solar mission is faring so far?

All STEPS units are operating within normal parameters, ISRO said.

These STEPS measurements will persist throughout the cruise phase of the Aditya-L1 mission as it progresses toward the Sun-Earth L1 point and will continue once the spacecraft reaches its intended orbit.

Data gathered around L1 will offer insights into the origin, acceleration, and related features of the solar wind and space weather phenomena.

STEPS was developed by the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) with support from the Space Application Centre (SAC) in Ahmedabad.

