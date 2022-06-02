Get ready for a 'heavenly treat' as 5 planets line up. You don't need any equipment to see it. Here's how

For the first time in 18 years, five planets will line up in order from their distance from the Sun and can be spotted with the naked eye. Astronomers are preparing for this amazing heavenly treat. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will line up for those who are willing to get up early on 3-4 June. As per Guardian while It's not unusual to see two or three planets close together, the five visible with the naked eye haven't appeared in sequence since December 2004, as seen from the northern hemisphere.

Speaking to the Guardian, professor Beth Biller, personal chair of exoplanet characterisation at Edinburgh University's Institute of astronomy called it 'really cool'.

She said that this is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to view the same thing closer to home, with all five of our solar system's 'naked eye' planets visible at the same time.

Also read | NASA selects two companies to build next-generation lunar spacesuits

The five planets will rise above the horizon in the early hours of Friday. Mercury will be the faintest and very close to the horizon, but is expected to vanish in the sunlight.

‘Your only chance to see all five planets at the same time is during a very narrow window after Mercury has risen but before the sun has,’ Dr Greg Brown of Royal Museums Greenwich told the Guardian.

Watch | Greenhouse effect is causing rise in temperatures

He said that Venus and Jupiter will be the easiest to see, with Venus being visible around 4 am GMT and Mars, Jupiter showing in the horizon from about 2:45 am GMT.

Saturn will rise above the horizon around 1:30 am GMT but would become difficult to see at Twilight.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION LIVE HERE:

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.