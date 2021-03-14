'Fly my pretties': Elon Musk tweets after SpaceX launches Falcon 9 for ninth time

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket has launched 60 Starlink internet satellites into orbit in the early hours of Sunday.

The Elon Musk-owned space company was also able to successfully land the Starlink internet satellites at sea, making it another record-setting mission.

Falcon 9 rocket has now become the first fleet in SpaceX to successfully launch and land nine times, especially for this first-stage booster.

The 60 satellites launched today translate into the fact that SpaceX has sent a total of 180 internet satellites now in the past two weeks.

Sunday's launch took place from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. One of the interesting parts was when nearly nine minutes after the liftoff, Falcon 9 rocket's reusable first stage landed on the SpaceX's droneship in the Atlantic named 'Of Course I Love You'.

"Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, completing the ninth flight of that booster," SpaceX tweeted.

SpaceX confirmed the deployment of the 60 Starlink satellites almost an hour after the first stage had landed.

SpaceX owner, Elon Musk, also took to Twitter to hail the successful, record-making launch of Falcon 9 in his usual humorous way saying, "Fly my pretties, fly".