Five asteroids to make close call to Earth this week

2020 has given us a lot to clutch our heads and scream. While coronavirus pandemic was the major reason, the year will live in infamy due to many horrible reasons. And just as when we thought we were slipping past its grip, the news has arrived that five asteroids are slated to make a close call to Earth in a single week. And two of them are going to flyby at a distance less than that between Earth and the Moon

Remember what happened last time an asteroid struck Earth? It wiped out 95 per cent of life on the planet including the dinosaurs who were the dominant species then.

No prize for guessing which dominant species on Earth will be wiped out now if a space rock is to strike our planet at a speed of thousands of kilometres per hour

So let's take a look

Asteroid 2020 XF4 is just 11 metres across but its superspeed gives it a deadly momentum. It's a good thing then it is going to miss the Earth. However, it will come closer to Earth than the Moon. It will fly past Earth at a distance of 343,047 km. Distance between Earth and the Moon is 386,000 km

Asteroid 2020 VY1 is slightly bigger. This 24-metre space-rock will fly by at a distance of 5 million kilometres.

Then there is asteroid 2020 XS5 which will hurtle past Earth at distance of 2 million km

However, asteroid 2020 XX3 will come much much closer. It will give Earth a miss at only 57 thousand kilometres. This distance may appear to be a lot but considering measurements in Space, this is not much.

Finally, asteroid 2020 XF3 will pass by Earth. But it will cut a wide berth at 6.9 million kilometres.

Let's hope the year 2020 does not have any more surprises.